The Machen Forge Trail does have small sections on roads or lanes, but for the most part it is following the above. It is relatively flat ground to walk on, with the exception of one hill.

Caerphilly County Borough Council say on their Machen Forge Path walk guide that the village was ‘forged from iron and coal.’

The path is waymarked by red tram Machen Forge logos and the route is expected to take between one and two hours to complete as you take in the experience of the ancient scheduled monument.

Parking is available at Crescent Road car park (CF83 8PH) and it is advised that you begin the walk here. To start the walk, face the river and turn left out of the car park, cross the bridge and turn right along Green Row.

The road will diverge and you should take the right fork to the farm gate. Once you reach the farm gate, follow the stone track under the viaduct and follow the waymarked path up onto the viaduct.

Continue walking along the embankment until you descend into the field. You should follow the waymarkers back away from the field which will lead you over the sleeper bridge and back up onto the embankment.

Follow the path along until you reach the second set of steps on the left. Ignore the old stone steps. You then pass through a series of kissing gates where you will reach the road. Turn left and head up the road. You will pass through another series of kissing gates by following the waymarked route and then begin a short uphill climb onto a country lane.

Turn left and follow the lane. Follow the path straight on down the bridleway when the road bears to the farm. Follow the line of the fence until you reach the corner. From the corner of the fence, cut diagonally right across the field towards the wooded area, where you will find a waymarker post and kissing gate.

Cut through the kissing gate and follow the path alongside the forestry plantation. Go through a metal barrier and onto a gravel road and take the next left onto New Row. Follow the steep road back down to the Rhymney River and back to the car park.

When taking this walk during the spring and summer months, make sure to look out for the carpets of bluebells – which is the county flower for Caerphilly - and during your walk at any point in the year, you can learn about the history of the forge and Machen itself with stories on posts.

During the summer months and dry periods, the paths are mainly dry but they can get boggy in the winter and after wet weather. It is advised you wear or take waterproofs and stout footwear.

Along the walk you will come across a number of pubs and shops but it is also advised that you take your own snacks and drinks and you should follow the countryside code and correctly dispose of any rubbish.

This walk was from https://greenspacescaerphilly.co.uk/walking-trails