The 43-year-old was detained by armed officers after a collision involving a silver Kia near the Prime Minister’s residence in Whitehall at 4.20pm on Thursday (May 25).

Counter-terrorism police are currently supporting officers in their inquiries but the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

In a statement, the Met said: “Armed officers, who were in attendance, arrested a 43-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.

BREAKING: A man arrested after a car crashed into the gates of Downing Street has been released under investigation, the Metropolitan Police has said.



“He was taken into custody and has since been released under investigation in relation to this matter.

“He was charged with an unrelated matter of making indecent images of children and will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 27 May.”

Who else lives at Downing Street as well as Rishi Sunak?





There have been many residents living at Downing Street in the history of British politics, with Prime Ministers calling it their home during their time as leader of the UK.

More recently, those who have moved in and out of 10 Downing Street include Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss – Truss lived in the building for only 44 days.

Since October last year when Rishi Sunak won the Conservative leadership race, he became the newest PM to move in, as he joined Larry the cat in the neighbourhood.

Who lives at 9 Downing Street?





Originally, it would be the Chief Whip of the Conservative party who lives at 9 Downing Street.

However, it has been used as a separate address to 10 Downing Street since 2001 for various government functions.

For example, in 2020 it was a location used to provide a multi-million-pound press conference room for coronavirus updates during the pandemic, The Metro reported.

Who lives at 11 Downing Street?





The UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer and Second Lord of the Treasury lives at 11 Downing Street which is currently Jeremy Hunt.

He was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer in October last year after replacing Kwasi Kwarteng.