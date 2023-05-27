Channel 4 aired the latest episode showing a clip of This Morning from earlier in the week, when presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary officially announced Schofield had left the show after more than 20 years before paying tribute to him.

The news came as there was a reported “rift” between Schofield and his co-host Holly Willoughby.

However, Schofield has since revealed that he has left ITV completely, including his role at the upcoming British Soap Awards after he admitted he had an affair with a "younger male colleague" on This Morning.

In the full statement published by the Daily Mail, he said the affair happened when he was still married to his wife Stephanie Lowe and before he publicly came out as gay.

Gogglebox stars react to Phillip Schofield’s This Morning exit

Husband and wife duo Mary Killen and Giles Wood were seen having a discussion about Schofield’s departure on Gogglebox.

Mary said: “We don't know what's going on, do we, behind the scenes."

To which Giles replied: "It's all very rum. It's all very rum, Nutty.

"Phil leaving the show is like a glitch in the Matrix, Mary.

"No one knows what the glitch is or why it's happened."

Meanwhile, an amused Pete Sandiford joked to his little sister Sophie: "Right, now we've brushed that under the carpet on to today's show!

"Anyway! Off now to Phil Vickery with a succulent sausage casserole!"

ITV 'deeply disappointed' over Phillip Schofield's affair with colleague

An ITV spokesperson said: “We are deeply disappointed by the admissions of deceit made tonight by Phillip Schofield.

“The relationships we have with those we work with are based on trust.

“Phillip made assurances to us which he now acknowledges were untrue and we feel badly let down.

Phillip Schofield’s management, YMU also released the following statement as the company has parted with the TV presenter with “immediate effect”.

"Honesty and integrity are core values for YMU's whole business, defining everything we do," Mary Bekhait, the group CEO of YMU Group, said.

"Talent management is a relationship based entirely on trust.

"This week, we have learned important new information about our client Phillip Schofield. These facts contradicted what Phillip had previously told YMU, as well as the external advisors we had brought in to support him.

"As a result, on Thursday we agreed to part company with Phillip, with immediate effect."

Gogglebox airs on Friday evenings from 9pm on Channel 4. Episodes are available to watch on-demand.