Comedian Jack Whitehall was among the guests on the final episode and after making a joke about Rolf Harris he had his microphone muted, according to The Mirror.

Whitehall was said to have made the other presenters laugh when he made some controversial jokes.

Host of the show Jimmy Bullard was seen walking off screen as the comedian suggested he’d be happy to have Rolf Harris’ royal honours, according to The Mirror.

Thank you from everyone at Soccer AM ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xoqarzFThM — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) May 27, 2023

As he walked off screen, Bullard said “I’m offski!” which saw Whitehall quickly reply “Oh, come on Jimmy! It’s the last show!”, according to The Mirror.

Harris’ death was announced this week, revealing the disgraced entertainer died aged 93 on May 10.

Jack Whitehall responds to being muted on Soccer AM’s final episode

The Saturday morning football comedy talk show has now ended after 30 years on air.

Whitehall seems to have taken the muted microphone moment in his stride as he tweeted about his appearance on the show.

He replied to a tweet about his appearance on Soccer AM, writing: “Do not go gentle into that good night. #SoccerAm So much love for this show. This felt like a fitting send off for me - I think over the years I’ve been muted more than any guest. Saturday mornings won’t be the same!”

The message ended with a red heart emoji.