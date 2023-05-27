Innoflate has opened their first centre outside of Scotland - and it’s right here in Newport.

Innofalte describe themselves as an “independent intergenerational family entertainment business” that wants to create destinations in cities.

The Newport centre had its opening today, May 27, and families loved it.

The team at Innoflate (Image: Innoflate)

The centre opened its assault course, which includes inflatable slides, climbing walls, tunnels and basically anything you can think of that you can chuck yourself at - and it's all inflatable.

But it’s not all just about uncontrollable fun, there is a purpose to Innoflate, with the centre offering exercise classes and movement courses for people of all abilities.

Family fun for all (Image: Innoflate)

Chairman of the Innoflate John McGee said the centre caters for all, and he really means all.

Mr McGee explained: “We are an independent intergenerational family entertainment business that creates destinations in cities.

“The difference with us is, at say a trampoline park, you may have to be a certain age or ability, but within our parks it does not matter.

“Your age, size, ability even someone with a disability can come and get an experience.”

The new Innoflate course at Newport (Image: Innoflate)

Ross Anderson - Managing Director, Darren Margach - Chief Executive Officer, and John McGee - Chairman (Image: Innoflate)

Activities Newport's Innoflate centre will offer include:

fitness classes

adult-only sessions

disco sessions

Nerf war sessions

relaxed sessions for people who require additional support

inno-tots (just for the little ones)

There will also be the Inno-café which will serve home bakes, ice cream, Starslush, tea and coffee.

Innoflate will be open 10am-6pm Sunday to Thursday, 9.30am - 8pm on Saturdays. Closed on a Tuesday and Wednesday. On holidays it will be open seven days a week.

You’ll find it at Seven, Stiles Avenue, Newport, NP19 4QR.