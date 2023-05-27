In the statement, Morgan is praised for the coverage she helped provide “through some of the most important stories of our time”.

ITV News Health and Science editor Emily Morgan dies

The statement from Andrew Dagnell says: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our remarkable colleague, Emily Morgan. Emily was not only an incredibly talented journalist, but a much-loved member of the ITV Newsroom and her absence will be deeply felt by all who knew her.

“As our Health and Science editor, Emily played a pivotal role in shaping our coverage through some of the most important stories of our time, including her courageous reporting through the COVID-19 pandemic, visiting hospitals and health care workers on the front lines, and sharing their stories with our viewers.

“Her reporting was instrumental in exposing the immense pressure and strain that NHS workers were under, and she became a trusted voice for the public during an unprecedented time. Emily’s passion for the role was evident in everything she did and her work was a constant reminder of why journalism matters. Her dedication to informing and educating our viewers will continue to inspire all those who were privileged to work alongside her.

“Our thoughts are with Emily’s family. Emily was proud to be a journalist, but she was even more proud of her family. She adored them. We are sending them our love and support at this unthinkably difficult time.

“Emily was an exceptional journalist, a devoted mother and wife and a true trailblazer in our field. Her friendship, her professionalism and her enormous contribution to our industry and to the public conversation will not be forgotten.”