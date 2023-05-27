The statement from Andrew Dagnell says: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our remarkable colleague, Emily Morgan. Emily was not only an incredibly talented journalist, but a much-loved member of the ITV Newsroom and her absence will be deeply felt by all who knew her.”

The statement also praised Morgan for her work “in shaping our coverage through some of the most important stories of our time”.

Morgan reported through the COVID-19 pandemic where she visited hospitals and health care workers on the front lines.

The statement was shared by ITN which is the production company that makes ITV News.

Statement: https://t.co/6gbP4VsU7T

Tributes flood in for Emily Morgan

Tributes were posted to Twitter following the news of Emily Morgan’s passing.

A colleague of Emily Morgan's, Catherine Jones, said: "With sadness I am sharing awful news about my ITN colleague Emily Morgan. We have both covered health news for many years, and I could always count on her on a professional and a personal level. A truly lovely individual; in an industry where most people have flaws, she had none."

BBC editor Richard Frediani said: "Brilliant. Talented. Intelligent. Dedicated. Fearless.

"Emily Morgan will always remain in the hearts of all those lucky enough to have worked with her.

"A first class journalist who will be missed by her family and many friends."

— Richard Frediani (@BBCFrediani) May 27, 2023

One twitter user said: “Emily Morgan key figure of ITV News did tremendously well during the Pandemic has sadly passed away we shall remember Emily as an excellent Journalist.#RIPEmilyMorgan”

With a sad face emoji, another said: “Such sad news about Emily Morgan from ITV news”