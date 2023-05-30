See the photos as the bulldozers have been sent in and started smashing up the centre that once hosted the likes of David Bowie and Princess Diana.

It really is a watermark moment in the history of Newport as the best city in South Wales begins to see a transformation the likes of which it hasn’t seen in decades.

Newport city centre is seeing huge change, including plans to be redeveloped the notorious Old Green Crossing roundabout.

The Newport Centre is coming down after it was deemed unsafe to reopen after Covid, with estimates it would cost the taxpayer over £2million to reopen immediately then a further £9.1million needing to be invested to keep the centre up and running.

Instead, the council have decided to start again and herald a new age for the city.

The Newport centre is being knocked down for a state-of-the-art gym and college campus.

A £90million Coleg Gwent campus is to be built on the site along with a new three-story health facility, green rooftop garden, and, across the road the other side of Usk Way, a new swimming pool complex.

The city has already seen improvements with the opening of the “temporary” Station gym next to Newport Train Station.

Watch the video here, as the team at the Argus dared me to overcome my fear of heights and go to the top of the Kingsway Carpark and show extraordinary bird’s eye scenes of the Newport Centre demolition

An artist's impression of what the new leisure centre will look like (Image: Supplied)

Rich history of the Newport Centre

The red brick walls and 80s style hard modernistic architecture were a fixture of Newport for decades, however, to build something better you got to break a couple of omelettes.

But the Newport Centre needs to be remembered, not least for its cultural heritage.

Princess Diana during her visit to Newport and Monmouth in 1987 (Image: Supplied)

The centre has hosted some of the most iconic names in history including Princess Diana in 1985 and 1987, the Smiths, Motorhead and UK rock legends Genesis and the immortal David Bowie in 1989.

Queuing up for Genesis tickets outside Newport Centre in 1992 (Image: Supplied)

In a Newport City Council planning committee meeting in November 2021, Malpas ward councillor James Clarke said this was a great step forward for the facility.

“This is a positive move, not just financially but for the mental wellbeing and health of residents in Newport,” said Cllr Clarke.

