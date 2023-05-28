Thousands swarmed to Whitmore Bay beach (and we mean thousands!) on Sunday, May 28, as the Celsius blew past 20 degrees.

Barry Island was rocking for the bank holiday (Image: Newsquest)

Watch the video below as we walk along the Esplanade and see the crowds on Barry Island Beach during the Sunday of the last bank holiday in May.

Having a great time. Sukhmani, 10, and Daksh and Seerat, 3 (Image: Newsquest)

Lads at the beach: Callum, Joe, Aiden, Alex, Tom, and Alex (Image: Newsquest)

Girls having a cheeky time: Lily, Tegan, Abbie, Hayley and co (Image: Newsquest)

The beach was packed with families and Barry and District can proudly report the people of Barry know how to rock the beach-look when the weather calls for it.

Whitmore Bay was backed as the mercury hit over 20degrees (Image: Newsquest)

The Humphrey family having a dip (Image: Newsquest)

The Smyth family chillin (Image: Newsquest)

Kids were building sand castles, lads were playing football, families were enjoying ice cream, there was an impressive array of various nets set up for volleyball, beach tennis and all kinds of sports.

Kids having a great time on the beach (Image: Newsquest)

Kids were also digging impressive holes (what is with having to dig holes on the beach btw?), but most impressive of all the people of Barry braved the waters of the channel and took a dip in the stunning shimmering sea of Whitmore Bay.

You could barely move on the beach! (Image: Newsquest)

Watch the video below of Barry Island beach jam-packed on the bank holiday weekend, with people venturing into the water!

Burhan, 5, and Harris and Safa, 7 (Image: Newsquest)

Amazing scenes as they jumped in the sea! (Image: Newsquest)

As the day got hotter more ventured into the water desperate to cool down. And we needed to cool down, with reports that some areas of South Wales were warmer than Barcelona this weekend!

Families having fun (Image: Newsquest)

And the hot weather seems to continue with an impressive array of sunshine symbols on the Met Office’s forecast for the upcoming week, so keep the suncream handy, and the beach gear, maybe pull a cheeky sicky as well… and enjoy the majesty of Barry Island during the summer months!