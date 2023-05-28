STUNNING photos show Barry Island buzzing for the last bank holiday weekend of May.
Thousands swarmed to Whitmore Bay beach (and we mean thousands!) on Sunday, May 28, as the Celsius blew past 20 degrees.
Watch the video below as we walk along the Esplanade and see the crowds on Barry Island Beach during the Sunday of the last bank holiday in May.
The beach was packed with families and Barry and District can proudly report the people of Barry know how to rock the beach-look when the weather calls for it.
Kids were building sand castles, lads were playing football, families were enjoying ice cream, there was an impressive array of various nets set up for volleyball, beach tennis and all kinds of sports.
Kids were also digging impressive holes (what is with having to dig holes on the beach btw?), but most impressive of all the people of Barry braved the waters of the channel and took a dip in the stunning shimmering sea of Whitmore Bay.
Watch the video below of Barry Island beach jam-packed on the bank holiday weekend, with people venturing into the water!
As the day got hotter more ventured into the water desperate to cool down. And we needed to cool down, with reports that some areas of South Wales were warmer than Barcelona this weekend!
And the hot weather seems to continue with an impressive array of sunshine symbols on the Met Office’s forecast for the upcoming week, so keep the suncream handy, and the beach gear, maybe pull a cheeky sicky as well… and enjoy the majesty of Barry Island during the summer months!
