Benjamin French thought it was “funny” when he lifted a colleague’s skirt and grabbed her bottom, Chief Constable Pam Kelly said.

The incident happened when officers were off duty at a social function in Cardiff on December 19, 2022.

The former Police Constable would have been sacked from his job had he not quit last week.

PC French admitted the drink-fuelled sexual assault but claimed he couldn’t remember doing it, Chief Constable Kelly told the hearing held in Cwmbran.

She said “The former officer cannot really remember grabbing PC A’s bottom but accepts PC A’s description of what he did.

“He states there was no sexual motivation and believes that he did it as a joke.

“He thought it would be funny when clearly it is not. He states that alcohol played a significant part in his behaviour.

“There is supporting evidence that his actions were out of character.

“Former PC French has resigned, and he has therefore taken action to reduce the harm caused.

“However, due to the nature and purpose of disciplinary proceedings, the weight of personal mitigation will necessary be limited, particularly where serious misconduct has been proven.

“I am satisfied that the misconduct is so serious that former PC French would have been dismissed if he had still been a serving police officer.”

Chief Constable Kelly added: “The former officer has failed to act with self-control and tolerance and has not treated a female police officer colleague with respect or courtesy.

“Misconduct involving sexual impropriety is always serious and can significantly undermine public confidence in the police service.

“Former PC French’s actions have brought discredit on the police service and are capable of undermining the confidence of the public in policing.”

“The harm caused by the former officer’s actions is reputational harm and affects the police service and public confidence in the service as a whole.

“A factor of the greatest importance is the impact of the misconduct on the standing and reputation of the profession as a whole.

“I am satisfied that former PC French has caused damage to that reputation.”