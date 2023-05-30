I am not surprised Labour has targeted me once again.
Having previously been called ineffective and superfluous we now have the Labour cabinet member for social services submitting FOIs against me but I am only one of six Independents when Labour has 40-plus councillors
1 Is this the norm? Why am I targeted for asking challenging questions for the people that I was elected to represent?
2 The FOI submissions are available on council sites or is cabinet member unaware of this?
3 Does the Labour councillor have the support of the Labour leader and cabinet, and is it written into their job descriptions and objectives?
4 On April 3, 2023, I wrote a series of questions over the consultants report on day care centres which is the area for which she has responsibility. There is still no response, and when I asked the answer was told council officers will respond in July, that is three months, which is not acceptable.
I leave the public to judge, and the Labour leadership to comment on why they treat a single independent councillor like this.
I always want to be reasonable so I am happy to receive a public apology, but why will they not compromise and work in partnership, and why is targeting me one Independent councillor for Blackwood so important to them when I am trying to put all voters in my community first, regardless of their voting preferences?
Cllr Kevin Etheridge
Independent
Blackwood Ward
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel