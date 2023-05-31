Hear hear to Mr Dave Woolven (Argus letters page).
E-scooters are a total menace on the utterly terrible roads in Newport.
We, the drivers, pay road tax and insurance.
The roads are disgusting with pot holes everywhere.
And yes if we hit one of the 'scumbags' we will be punished.
It is a disgrace
D Rogers
Newport
