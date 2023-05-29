Network rail is warning that trains are disrupted and cancelled after an incident between Bargoed and Rhymney train stations this morning.
A points failure between Bargoed and Rhymney is causing disruption to journeys running between these stations, according to Network Rail.
Trains between Penarth and Rhymney may be cancelled and/or delayed by up to 30 minutes.
The disruption is expected to last until 08:00.
Network Rail is urning those travelling to check their journey before travelling.
