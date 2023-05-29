ACT helps thousands of people every year reach their potential through vocational training programmes and qualifications including Jobs Growth Wales+ (JGW+), Apprenticeships and Higher Apprenticeships, employability training, short commercial courses, and more.

Its new centre in Pontypool will help work-based learners aged 16-19 access the Welsh Government’s JGW+ programme, where they will develop their employability skills, receive wellbeing support and mentoring and participate in fun and challenging ‘enrichment’ activities, work experience and volunteering opportunities.

The new premises located on Commercial Street was officially opened by MS for Torfaen, Lynne Neagle, who had the opportunity to meet learners and staff, including head of youth engagement and training at ACT Leon Patnett.

Leon said: “We’re absolutely delighted about the opening of this new site in Pontypool as part of our expansion to help us meet the needs of young people.

“We know how important the combination of valuable skills, qualifications, and experiences is when it comes to career progression in all sectors, and our Torfaen centre will offer access to all routes, including Apprenticeships and placements through the JGW+ scheme, to help support this.”

ACT delivers qualifications across 30 different sectors that are nationally recognised, from apprenticeships in social media for business, to short courses in mental health first aid and much more.

Earlier this year, in collaboration with WJEC, ACT also launched a self-development and wellbeing qualification to help directly address the issues and barriers that many young people in Wales are facing, with its Pontypool centre also set to deliver the qualification and help young learners develop the skills they need.

MS for Torfaen Lynne Neagle said: "I am really pleased to see ACT open its doors in Pontypool. It will offer 16–19-year-olds a real chance to make a difference to their lives by providing excellent learning programmes and opportunities.

“Our young people are our future and the training courses and opportunities offered by ACT will help some of them achieve the futures they deserve.”

JGW+ is open to anyone living in Wales aged 16-19 years old and not in full-time education, employment, or training as a flexible programme designed around the individual learner’s needs.

ACT offers comprehensive support to learners, including a weekly training allowance of up to £60, a daily meal allowance, and assistance with travel expenses. In addition, learners receive support in finding work, route-specific qualifications, and other resources to help them succeed.

Richard Spear, managing director at ACT, said: “This new ACT centre in Pontypool is going to help us in bringing important opportunities to even more young people who are looking to grow and develop the skills and confidence to progress to higher learning or take their first step into the world of work.

“I’m really proud of my colleagues in bringing this facility together and I know the team in Pontypool are really looking forward to working with even more learners based in the region to support them in pursuing their chosen careers.”

ACT is one of the sponsors of the South Wales Schools and Education Awards 2023, which are being held in association with New Directions. ACT has backed the Secondary School of the Year category.

For more information on ACT Training and the qualifications it provides, visit www.acttraining.org.uk