The business aims to provide high-quality letting and property management solutions, backed by Emily's extensive experience and qualifications in the industry.

Emily has worked in the lettings sector for more than 16 years, starting as a junior negotiator and rising to the position of letting manager at Pobl Homes and Communities in Newport.

She holds both the Level 3 and Level 4 Diploma in Residential Letting and Management accreditation, which is the highest level of qualification for lettings professionals in the UK.

She said: "I am passionate about providing high-quality service to both landlords and tenants.

"I believe that there is a gap in the market for an independent, local, and professional lettings agency that can cater to the diverse needs of landlords in south east Wales. We aim to fill that gap and become the go-to agency for landlords who want to maximise their return on investment and minimise their hassle."

The new business covers Cardiff, Newport, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire and Torfaen. It offers a high-end letting and property management service with a personal touch from an experienced professional.

It also uses the latest technology and marketing tools to ensure that properties are advertised and managed effectively and efficiently.