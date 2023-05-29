A man has been arrested after large quantities of drugs and cash were seized.
A 25-year-old male from the Bristol area was arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences in Chepstow.
Class A and B drugs were seized, and a substantial amount of cash was recovered.
The investigation is ongoing, according to Gwent Police.
