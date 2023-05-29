The UK recruiter took home the Wellbeing at Work award at the 2023 ceremony, which took place at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Wales.

Judges were looking for businesses that support their employees to succeed by demonstrating their commitment to health, safety and wellbeing and found what they were looking for at Acorn by Synergie, a company signed up to the Mental Health at Work Commitment pledge, among other things.

Bernard Ward, managing director at Acorn by Synergie, said: “As business leaders, the mental health of our employees is vital to the health of our business - it is a known fact that happy people make happy companies.

“We work really hard at Acorn by Synergie to support our highly valued colleagues in feeling valued and listened to, not just professionally but as people with home lives and loved ones to support, too.”

The panel was also impressed by a range of other schemes Acorn by Synergie has introduced to support the company’s workforce in all areas of their lives, not just at work.

These include life coaching support for senior staff, training mental health first aiders, monthly wellbeing checks with employees, financial wellbeing seminars, its cycle to work scheme, a hybrid working policy, a menopause support group and many other initiatives.

The company has also set in place “you days” where, if someone is struggling for any reason, they have a day available to take purely to focus on themselves, as well as giving people their birthday day off too.

Bernard said: “I am absolutely delighted that these efforts have been formally recognised with this prestigious award, which is a tribute to all my amazing colleagues at Acorn by Synergie that work day in, day out to make it all happen.

“I can’t think of anything better to be recognised for as a business than as one supporting its workforce to be happier, more productive and emotionally resilient people to be honest.”