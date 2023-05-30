These architectural awards, given annually by the Royal Institute of British Architects, celebrate the best of the UK’s buildings and are internationally acknowledged as the gold standard of design with in-depth jury visits and a detailed architectural appraisal.

The house, called the Hidden House, will be considered for RIBA House of the Year, televised in a series of programmes hosted by Kevin McCloud on Channel 4.

The purchase of a ramshackle barn, hunkered into a Herefordshire hillside with dramatic views to the Brecon Beacons, was the starting point for a London family seeking a dwelling of pure escape.

Chepstow-based Hall + Bednarczyk Architects were given an open brief to maximise the modestly scaled barn’s potential, with the outline hope of achieving four bedrooms and flexible living accommodation.

At its core, the original building comprised a 19th century stone barn of 1.5 storeys intersecting with a single storey mono-pitched stone storage shed.

A succession of ad hoc extensions had been added by farmers over recent decades, smothering the overall form.

Naturally enough, the barn’s orientation and design placed agricultural function over all other considerations.

The architectural challenge was to respect those origins while responding to an entirely new purpose – creating a family home that revelled in its location.

Herefordshire planners were persuaded by the design proposal which made the case for removing extraneous structure and cutting a new subterranean living space into the hillside below the barn.

This approach enhanced the legibility of the stone barn by returning to its original silhouette, while preserving its solidity and simplicity of form and avoiding the design compromises that so often characterise barn conversions.

At the newly formed lower level, a glass-walled living space enables the extraordinary landscape to accompany everyday household activities.

This space is bedded into the hillside, with its wildflower planted roof flowing seamlessly into the surroundings.

Despite supporting considerable quantities of planted earth, the roof structure is a column free span of 15m made possible by using a reinforced concrete upstand beam, which is expressed within a wider composition of stone, glass and steel.

Modestly lifting the barn’s roofline makes the upper storey viable and introduces a slender band of glazing below the eaves line that provides panoramic eye level views for the upstairs bedrooms.

This light touch insertion above the barn’s stone walls avoids the domesticating effect of introducing skylights into the metal sheet roofing.

A guiding principle of the architectural response was to retain the sense of openness which is so intrinsic to barn interiors, while squeezing a lot of domestic functions from its modest plan.

The design of internal walls, trusses and circulation spaces retains the legibility of the structure’s origins as a single volume, and subdivisions are handled in materials often seen in agricultural settings.

The project was built over an 18-month period overlapping Covid lockdowns, to a budget which was keen in relation to the architectural ambition and challenging location.

The resulting building establishes a comfortable and energy efficient home from the origins of a humble hillside barn, while benefitting from extraordinary views of a wider landscape in which it sits very unobtrusively.

While the owners of Hidden House are able to enjoy their home in complete privacy, a public footpath running alongside the site now reveals to walkers, for the first time in decades, a stone barn of simple, direct beauty.

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects is a multi award-winning Chepstow-based practice which designs buildings across Wales, the Borders and south west England.

Current projects include an expansion of The Whitebrook - the Michelin-star restaurant with rooms in the Wye Valley, a number of one-off private residences, and Coleg Gwent’s new catering school and public-facing restaurants in Usk.