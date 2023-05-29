A NEWPORT woman has appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court after being charged with a £10,000 fraud.

Sian Winstone, 31, of Wye Crescent, Bettws is accused of committing the alleged offence in Ebbw Vale between February 1, 2020 and September 24, 2021.

She is due to appear before the crown court on June 9.

Winstone was granted unconditional bail.