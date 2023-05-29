MOTORISTS are being warned of a three-day closure on the M4 motorway between Newport and Bristol from tomorrow evening.
The M4 eastbound between Junction 23 Magor and Junction 22 Pilning will be closed as essential road works are due to be carried out from 8pm.
Drivers are being diverted to the A48 through Chepstow and back on the M48 towards the old Severn Bridge as the Prince of Wales Bridge will be closed while work takes place.
The M48 near the M4 Magor up to Junction 2 Chepstow will also be closed with roadworks in the area expected to last from Tuesday, May 30 until 6am on Saturday, June 2.
The M4 westbound towards Newport will remain open as normal due to road works being completed last week.
Traffic Wales said: "Essential works to carry out carriageway patch repairs will commence for three nights from May 30.
"As part of these works the M48 eastbound from J23 Rogiet to J2 Newhouse will also be closed to prevent access to roadworks area."
Here are the diversions in place.
- Vehicles under 15ft will be diverted towards Chepstow as the M48 from the M4 at Magor to Junction two to Chepstow is also closed.
- Lorries, trucks and coaches over 15ft will be diverted to a longer route towards the M50 Gloucestershire and back down the M5.
