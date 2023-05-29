The fire broke out at woodland above the Bishop Street area of Abertillery at around 6.30pm yesterday evening, Sunday, May 28.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said they had "a number of fire engines dealing with the fire".

On Twitter, the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have a number of fire engines dealing with the fire above the Bishop Street area of Abertillery.

“Thank you for your calls.”

Fire on Bishop Street, Abertillery (Image: Ryan Hughes)

Pictures of the fire show a large blaze lighting up the night sky and it is believed the fire raged for hours.

At around 11pm Facebook user Kelly Marie Baker said: “It’s still going on, I can see it from my window.

“I hope everyone is safe.”

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service dealt with the blaze (Image: Ryan Hughes)

It is unknown at this time what the cause of the fire was and if anyone was injured.

South Wales Fire and Rescue service have been contacted for an updated statement.