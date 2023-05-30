PATRICK MCDONAGH, 23, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

KIERAN STANLEY HARRIS, 36, of Cylla Sidings, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A470 at Taff's Well on Decemeber 6, 2022.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STEPHEN BRIAN ELSON, 52, of Harlech Drive, Rhiwderin, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 77mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on January 8.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

SAKHAWAT ALI, 25, of Temple Street, Newport must pay £140 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments.

BONITA DAVIES, 43, of Clos Bury Capel, Abergavenny must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Ponthir Road, Newport on December 3, 2022.

Her driving record endorsed with three points.

HANNAH LOVELOCK, 31, of Emlyn Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 on October 19, 2022.

Her driving record endorsed with three points.

NICOLA JONES, 36, of Albert Street, Newport was fined £40 after she pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Caerleon Road on November 7, 2022.

LIVIA TINDALL, 31, of Caerleon Road, Newport was conditionally discharged for six months and ordered to pay £208 in compensation after she admitted stealing alcohol from Tesco on Spytty Road on November 6, 2022.

BRADLEY MICHAEL FAULKNER, 37, of Somerset Road, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on November 6, 2022.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

STEPHANIE GARNER-JOEL, 48, of Ashfield Road, Newbridge must pay £402 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach on November 19, 2022.

Her driving record endorsed with three points.

RONALD TERENCE HERBERT, 78, of Ramsden Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Park Hill, Tredegar on November 4, 2022.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

ALAA KHUSHROUM, 23, of Milton Close, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

KIRK OWEN, 3, of Victoria Way, Undy, Monmouthshire must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on A4810 on Llanwern Road, Newport on November 19, 2022.

His driving record endorsed with five points.

MICHAEL LESLIE STEVENS, 40, of Libeneth Road, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 24a eastbound on January 4.

His driving record endorsed with four points.