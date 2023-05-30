Harry Potter star Mark Williams and Torchwood actor Gareth David-Lloyd have been announced as the next guests joining the line-up.

So far 21 guests have been announced for the weekend event in Newport in August alongside three guest artists.

Williams is also known for his role as Horace Badun in Disney’s 1996 live-action of the classic 101 Dalmatians and playing as Father Brown in the TV series Father Brown.

David-Lloyd is also known his roles as Joshua Bowers in Casualty and Rhys Hopkins in Holby City, he also voiced the character Solas in the popular video game Dragon Age Inquisition.

They join the star line-up of Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley from The Vampire Diaries, Sean Gunn from Gilmore Girls, Michael Rooker, Guardians of the Galaxy, Alec Utgoff from Stranger Things and Lou Ferringo from The Incredible Hulk.

Back to the Future stars Harry Waters Jr, Don Fullilove, Claudia Wells and James Tolken along with Doctor Who stars Paul McGann, Sylvester McCoy, Peter Davidson, and Sophie Aldred have all been announced for the event.

Sean Pertwee from Gotham, William Fichtner from Prison Break and Sons of Anarchy stars Mark Boone Jr and Kim Coates are also booked.

The guest artists announced are Alex Mines and Darren Coburn-James who are both from Newport alongside Simon Wyatt.

Mr Mines is known for creating licenced art for Lucasfilm, DC Comic and Warner Brothers, Mr Coburn-Jones is a graphic designer who goes by the name Asylum Artz.

Mr Wyatt is a Stan Lee award-winning creator and artist and has illustrations published in Magazine Covers, CD & Album covers along with cartoons and calendars.

Tickets for the event held between August 12 and August 13 can be bought at www.comicconventionwales.co.uk