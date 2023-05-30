A POPULAR Caerphilly salon has re-opened in a new bigger premises.
Owned by Michele Watters and Becky Jones-Edwards, Mia Bella, a nail salon, had been in their previous space at 110 Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly since October 2019.
The nail salon has moved 10 doors down to 130 Pontygwindy Road and re-opened on April 11, 2023.
Owners Michele Watters and Becky Jones-Edwards. Picture: Becky Jones-Edwards
Speaking to the Argus in February, 2023 Becky said: “We specialise in gel nails, biab nails and nail extensions.
“We are in need for a bigger space for our salon, the new shop will have new decor.
“Thank you to all our amazing customers and fantastic team for giving us the opportunity to thrive and expand, we are forever grateful.”
All of Mia Bella’s current employees have moved with the salon.
