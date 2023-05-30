Allan Jones, 50, was arrested after police were called to Caerphilly’s Moat House Inn where he had sold coke to a man in its beer garden.

Drug-related messages on his iPhone implicated his former work colleague Scott Thompson, 32.

Jones was jailed for six years and nine months and sent Thompson to prison for four years and three months in December 2022.

The pair were back before Cardiff Crown Court to face a proceeds of crime hearing.

They jointly benefited by £108,914, Judge David Wynn Morgan was told.

Jones has £8,795 in assets which can be seized with Thompson having £11,255 which they will have to transfer to the police.

During their sentencing hearing last year the court heard there was talk of the duo setting up a potential deal to buy a kilo of cocaine for between £40,000 and £50,000.

Tabitha Walker, prosecuting, told how Detective Constable Sean Meyrick said Jones did buy thousands of pounds worth of high purity cocaine from “upscale suppliers”.

There was a reference to a £14,000 deal for nine ounces.

The defendant had sold a small amount of the class A drug in a cigarette packet to the pub customer on August 9, 2020.

One of the messages on his phone read: “I’ve been in this game a long, long time and it’s the ones with loose lips and flamboyant lifestyles that get caught.”

There was also one of Jones boasting about him threatening a man with a gun who became so frightened he urinated himself.

There were 200,000 messages on his phone.

The court heard he was convicted of a football-related affray.

Jones, of Claude Road, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Thompson, of Commercial Street, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, had denied the same offence but was found guilty by a jury following a trial.

He had a previous conviction for dangerous driving and drink driving from Christmas Day 2015.

Andrew Taylor, mitigating for Jones, told the court the defendant wasn’t one of the “big boys”.

His barrister compared him to a corner shop owner rather than “Marks & Spencer and Tesco”.

Stuart John, representing sales executive Thompson, said his client was in a full-time job and had recently become a father.

The defendant’s drug taking was behind him, his lawyer told the court.

Mr John urged the court to spare Thompson an immediate jail term because he was capable of being rehabilitated in the community.

The judge, Recorder Richard Booth KC told Jones: “You were supplying cocaine on a buy now pay later basis.”