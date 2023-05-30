There is a new festival coming to the city which is sure to get tails wagging.

Poochfest 2023 has been organised by the Little Tap House in collaboration with Friends of Newport Dogs (FOND).

The café and bar is located on Baneswell Road.

It is run and owned by husband-and-wife team James and Alice Morgan.

Poochfest 2023 in Newport

The event is being held on Saturday, July 1 from 1pm.

During the day there will be a raffle, a presentation by FOND on their work, and of course a 'meet the dogs' where some of the pooches from Newport Dogs Home will be in the bar.

In the evening the Little Tap House will have a line up of local musicians performing in the basement.

As well as the usual selection of craft beers and cocktails there will be a special Dogs Home cocktail available, £2 from every sale will go to FOND.

Tickets for the evening are £5 and all proceeds go to FOND.

These tickets are limited to 40 however, so it's a good idea to book early.

You can book your ticket by messaging the Little Tap House on any of their social media platforms, or by emailing james.tinypub@icloud.com