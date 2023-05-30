Heart of the Valleys record shop owner Alun Kent is much more than a vinyl collector and enthusiast.

The self-styled ''trusted custodian of rare recordings by Welsh bands and singers'' says he is providing a unique international service for vinyl collectors to fill gaps in their personal collections.

Mr Kent's Heart of the Valleys record shop in Blackwood is a treasure trove of rare and iconic records going back to the early 1960s.

In total, Alun's collection exceeds 17,000 vinyl records from R&B, soul, Motown, rock, heavy metal to Northern soul and jazz.

Gallery of Welsh Greats at Blackwood record shop

Responding to new global interest in bygone Welsh bands, Mr Kent has created a Gallery of Welsh Greats featuring rare original vinyl records, many in mint condition, from the early 1960s to the present day.

Featured are Cardiff's Amen Corner from the 1960s, Swansea's Budgie from the 1970s, Mike Peters and The Alarm from the 1980s through to more recent recordings by Blackwood's own Manic Street Preachers and Newport's Goldie Lookin' Chain.

The Gallery of Welsh Greats also features Shakin' Stevens, Bonnie Tyler, Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones, Cerys Matthews, Man, Sassafras, Racing Cars, The Stereophonics, Public Service Broadcasting, Steve Strange, Duffy, Catalonia, Funeral for a Friend, Bullet for My Valentine, The Alarm, Badfinger and The Darling Buds.

The collection of Welsh artists is now attracting online attention from all over the world.

Mr Kent, who also has a number of rare signed vinyl recordings signed by the Manic Street Preachers, said: ''I'm much more than a vinyl record enthusiast.

"I'm more like the trusted custodian of rare original records by Welsh bands and singers since the early 1960s.

"Some bands in the collection are more prominent and popular than others, but they all have a valid place in history of contemporary Welsh music.''

On the revival of collecting original vinyl recordings, he added: ''Collectors love the experience of actually seeing and holding the original vinyl album in their hands.

"Often, it brings back long-lost memories of years gone by.

"Some people get quite emotional after finally finding a long-lost vinyl recording.''