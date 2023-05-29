A BURGLAR has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to a break-in at a popular city centre bar.

Denney Roberts, 42, from Newport admitted stealing items worth £450 from Peppermint in Cardiff.

The offence took place on March 30.

Roberts, of Tewkesbury Walk was jailed for six months but the sentence was suspended for two years.

The defendant will have to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £1,000 compensation.