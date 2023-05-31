The Wireworks footbridge, which crosses the Wye in the heart of the village, has been made world famous thanks to the Netflix series.

It is also well-known by local walkers - it links up with the Wye Valley Greenway and the route up to Devil's Pulpit and the Offa's Dyke trail - and photographers.

The bridge had been closed for some time to allow repair works to take place.

It was due to open last month (April), but after an update from contractors VolkerLaser this estimate was pushed back.

Now, the work has been completed and the span over the river Wye is open once more.

The new hardwood bridge deck has been secured with more than 7,000 screws and sits upon the new steel structure.

This ensures the original parapets no longer bear any of the weight.

Previously the old deck timbers simply sat on a mortar bed inside the lower beams, with no other support.

With the hot weather set to continue, walkers and cyclists will once again be able to cross from the Wye Valley Greenway for some well-deserved refreshment in Tintern.