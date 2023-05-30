The appointment of administrators at Tillery Valley Foods (TVF) confirmed the community’s worst fears, that the employment of around 250 people has been wiped out.

The site made meals for the health service – unusually, most of its trade was reportedly with NHS trusts in England, rather than Welsh health boards – and employed scores of people from the area, many of whom had never worked anywhere else, the Argus was told.

TVF closure "like the end of coal mining"





A local businessman, Greg Hillman, likened the loss of such a major employer to the end of coal mining in the town, which, like many other mining areas across South Wales, had to scramble for new investment and industry.

Now, however, Nick Smith, the MP for the area, has joined the fight to support those left out of work after the TVF closure.

"The news about Tillery Valley Foods was extremely disappointing," he said.

"Unfortunately, despite attempts to find pathways forward for Tillery Valley Foods, none came to fruition.

"To lose such a big local employer is a big blow for the area and my sympathies are with staff and their families at this difficult time.

"It is crucial that no time is wasted in helping them find alternative work as soon as possible."

Mr Smith was true to his word, helping to coordinate a recent jobs fair for TVF staff.

"It was a very busy and productive day," he said.

"A wide range of local employers came along, and I am very grateful for their attendance, and for their eagerness to help out on the day.

"I was very pleased to hear that lots of vacancies were being filled on the day, with several firms signing up staff on the spot."

He paid tribute to all those who helped in setting up the jobs fair, before adding that "the Welsh government minister has set up a ReAct taskforce to help".

"I've also spoken with the UK covernment DWP minister who outlined the support that will be provided," he said.

"This is a very concerning time for anyone losing a job, we must do all we can to support the loyal and skilled Tillery Valley Foods team."