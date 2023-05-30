Former Gwent Police officer Joseph Cook launched an unprovoked attack from behind on his victim in Cardiff city centre, a misconduct hearing was told.

The ex-police constable’s assault on St Mary Street was alcohol fuelled and captured on CCTV cameras, Chief Constable Pam Kelly said.

The victim claimed Cook was “swinging punches” at him after pushing him to the floor and his injuries included a cut to his elbow, bruising to his neck and back and scratches to his upper lip.

The incident happened at around 2am on Friday, June 3 last year with the former policeman being pulled off the man by officers from South Wales Police who were on patrol in a marked van.

Both men had been out in Cardiff separately and had "consumed alcohol" with the two having never met before.

Chief Constable Kelly said: “The incident is captured on CCTV and the CCTV footage shows Mr A accompanied by another person, who I will refer to as Miss B, an ex-partner of former PC Cook, leaving a nightclub in St Mary Street and walk past former PC Cook.

“Former PC Cook is then seen to turn around and walk after Mr A and Miss B as they cross the road.

“Former PC Cook speeds up to a run and intentionally pushes Mr A to his back causing Mr A to fall to the ground.

“Former PC Cook lands on top of Mr A whilst he is on the floor.”

The hearing was told Sergeant Callum O’Neill and PC Joseph Hurley witnessed the assault while they were inside a police van.

“PC Hurley’s evidence is that he witnessed former PC Cook, who he describes as being the aggressor, on top of the victim, Mr A,” Chief Constable Kelly said.

“Former PC Cook was punching Mr A to the body and clearly attacking him whilst he lay on his back on the ground trying to defend himself.

“Sergeant O’Neill’s evidence is that from the police vehicle, he saw former PC Cook on top of Mr A, attacking him.

“It appeared to PS O’Neill that former PC Cook was punching Mr A, who was attempting to cover up.”

Cook resigned from Gwent Police on May 1 and would have been dismissed from the force had he had still been a serving police officer, the misconduct hearing held in Cwmbran concluded.

“Concerningly, former PC Cook confronted Mr A from behind in this unprovoked attack,” Chief Constable Kelly said.

“This is not the standard that I expect from a serving officer whatever the wider concerns that individual might be dealing with.

“This behaviour is totally unacceptable.”