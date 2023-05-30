A MISSING man who vanished in Newport last week has been found, police said.
Officers in Gwent launched a public appeal to find Nigel Carter last Friday, saying they were concerned for his welfare.
The 54-year-old had last been seen near Brynderwen Road in the city, two days earlier.
In an update today, Tuesday, May 30, Gwent Police confirmed Mr Carter had been found.
The force thanked members of the public for sharing the appeal.
