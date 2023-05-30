The first shout for thr Kathleen Ann came just before 1pm after a 17ft speedboat with four people on board reported they had suffered engine failure and were drifting towards rocks between Monkstone and Saundersfoot.

The volunteer crew were soon on scene and found the vessel near Swallowtree, from where the occupants requested a tow back to Saundersfoot.

Once the boat was safely back in the harbour, the lifeboat was stood down to return to station, arriving at 1.45pm.

Just over two hours later, the Kathleen Ann was on the water again after a child was seen being swept out to sea off Amroth.

As the lifeboat was on the way, it was reported that the child had been rescued by kayakers and was now safely back ashore.

The lifeboat was stood down and returned to station.