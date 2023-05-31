Passengers are forking out almost £500 to sip champagne while tucking into a three-course brunch aboard the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle during a slap-up trip to Cornwall.

Then after spending the day in the county’s historic capital Truro or visiting the fascinating Eden Project, they will return to more champagne before sitting down to a gourmet six-course dinner on the way home.

A spokesman for the Northern Belle: “It will be luxury all the way – the way things used to be way back during the golden days of rail travel in the 1930s.

“We believe that nothing is too good for our pampered passengers.

Inside the luxury Northern Belle

“Obviously, the Belle always creates a lot of interest among trainspotters and other railway enthusiasts who want to take photos.

“But we do urge people to act responsibly and not trespass on railway property.”

One of the individually-decorated vintage carriages used to form part of the Royal Train, and is reputed to include what was the late Queen Mum’s favourite seat.

Actor Bill Nighy described the Northern Belle as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel” during an episode of Channel 5’s “The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys”.

Train enthusiasts can get a glimpse of the Northern Belle as she travels through Wales

And last year, readers of the prestigious Condé Nast Traveller magazine raved over the food, voting it the ninth most luxurious train in the world – the only British train to make the top 10.

The Northern Belle is due to leave Swansea at 6.30am before calling at Cardiff Central at 7.30am and then Newport at 7.45am.

The train will be back in Wales again in July for a visit to Windsor and Hampton Court Garden Show as well as a special slap-up lunch and afternoon tea trip.