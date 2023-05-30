Sheikh Tahir, who runs the Koh-i-Noor in the Maindee area of the city, has also lodged plans to revamp the front of his restaurant, which has served customers in Chepstow Road for decades.

Planning documents show the upper floors of the building were used previously for accommodation but are currently vacant.

Mr Tahir has applied to turn these three upper floors into a HMO with 11 separate bedrooms.

The Koh-i-Noor has been a fixture in Chepstow Road for decades. This archive photograph shows the restaurant in 1977. (Image: Newsquest)

HMOs (houses in multiple occupation) are usually buildings where separate residents live in private bedrooms but share other communal facilities such as kitchens, living areas and, sometimes, bathrooms.

The plans for 164 Chepstow Road show each of the 11 bedrooms would have its own bathroom.

If approved, the conversion work would also see a kitchen on the first and second floors, as well as the retention of a living room area on the first floor.

Mr Tahir is also seeking planning permission for a new shopfront to his restaurant.

The plans are available to view on the Newport City Council website under application reference 23/0412.