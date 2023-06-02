On April 25 they supported the traditional Anzac Day ceremony held by the Royal Naval Association at the Chepstow War Memorial to commemorate those who were killed during the Gallipoli campaign of 1915 - in particular, a gallant Chepstow man, Able Seaman William Williams, Victoria Cross, who perished in action at that time.

The previous evening the choir had held an open taster event at the Dell School on Welsh Street where they rehearse every Monday and Thursday. They were very pleased to welcome another eight potential new choristers and look forward to introducing them into this growing choir.

On Friday May 5 the choir made their contribution to the Coronation weekend by performing in concert at the Church of St Oudoceus at Llandogo.

A warm and receptive audience made for a most enjoyable evening which was rounded off in style by a rousing ‘afterglow’ in the Sloop Inn next door to the church.

Saturday May 13 saw a busy schedule for the choir commencing with an open air recital at the Naas Court Farm Wedding Venue at Lydney to help Helena and Sam celebrate their special day. The weather was good with a slight breeze which meant that clothes pegs were employed to keep music scores under control for musical director Ian Russell and accompanist James Godfrey.

Then it was off down the M4 to Cleppa Park, Newport, where the Annual Conference for the International Commission on Couple and Family Relations was taking place at the Tovey House conference suite of Care for the Family.

Accompanied now by assistant musical director Kirsten Watson, with Ian leading, the choir entertained the appreciative delegates with some classic Welsh songs together with a mixture of songs of an ‘international’ flavour , including a solo of the Ukranian folk song ‘Bandura’ from new choir chairman Chris Godwin.

The next major event on the horizon for the choir is the Annual Summer Concert to be held at St Mary’s Priory Church, Chepstow at 7pm on Saturday June 10.

The choir will be joined by the exciting young singers of the Wyedean Gospel Choir.

For further information see the choir website at chepstowmvc.co.uk/ or follow them on Facebook.