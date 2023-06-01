The money will be used to keep local newspapers free of charge in the library.

John Snook, a volunteer for the group, said: “After Monmouthshire County Council withdrew funding for newspapers in libraries across Monmouthshire, we as a group had to spring into action to save this valuable resource for job seekers and the wider public.

"We want people to know that you don’t have to be a member of the library to use the newspapers and they are free for anyone to read."

The library also has a number of magazines donated by members of the community.

Mr Snook said: "We want to promote this space as a warm, comfortable place in the heart of the community where people can come together for a chat and a read.”

Rob Carey, MHA’s senior engagement officer, said: “The group of volunteers has done a fantastic job securing funding from both MHA and Chepstow Town Council to keep the newspapers free.

"We know as an organisation that not everybody has access to internet. Bringing people together of any age can help alleviate loneliness and social isolation."