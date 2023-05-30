Kaya Price, 25, struck Naeema Nassa when the victim confronted her in the Pill area of Newport after the defendant had allegedly slapped her then boyfriend.

The complainant revealed how she feared for life after being hit in the face, the city’s crown court was told.

Miss Nassa has been left with a scar on her forehead after she needed stitches for the wound.

She also underwent a CT scan but fortunately has no “underlying injuries” as result of the assault.

Price admitted causing grievous bodily harm on the basis she used “excessive self-defence” after being threatened by the victim in the days leading up to the violence.

Gareth James, prosecuting, said: “The complainant was quite frank in her statement and said she had been drinking and taken two lines of cocaine so she wasn’t sober.”

He then played video footage of the assault which had been captured on a mobile phone.

Horrified witnesses could be heard to shout, “Stop it! Stop it!”

Mr James read out Miss Nassa’s victim impact statement which read: “I have been left with a scar to the right side of my forehead which causes me anxiety and is a constant reminder of what happened to me.

“I have heard rumours she was laughing at me.

“I could have been seriously hurt or killed. I am concerned for my safety.”

As well as pleading guilty to GBH, Price, of Tunnel Terrace, Newport admitted possessing an offensive weapon.

Mr James said she had a previous conviction for violence.

That was for battery following an attack on another woman who was punched and kicked on the floor after her hair was pulled.

Joshua Scouller, representing the defendant, said his client had lost her job after her employers had found out about her conviction following media reports about her case.

He told of how it had taken more than a year to charge Price following the incident which had taken place on May 2, 2021.

“She is entirely realistic about what awaits her and she has come to court today packed with a bag, as she has done in the last two occasions when this matter was listed for sentence,” Mr Scouller added.

He urged the court to suspend the inevitable prison sentence after he spoke of the defendant’s “remorse” and the “realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.

Price was jailed but the nine-month sentence was suspended for 12 months.

She will have to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work in the community and complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The judge, Recorder Dyfed Llion Thomas, told Price: “You nearly went to prison today.”

The defendant thanked him before she left the dock.

She will also have to pay a £156 victim surcharge.