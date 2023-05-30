CROWDS flocked to Abergavenny over the bank holiday weekend to enjoy the town's popular annual steam fair.

They were treated to some breathe-taking displays of action in the show ring, along with a great selection of steam vehicles and other classic lorries, buses and cars.

Members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club were there to capture some of the action.

South Wales Argus: Picture: Ray Saysell

A double-decker bus and Bedford lorry on display. Picture: Ray Saysell

South Wales Argus: Picture: Ray Saysell

Vintage flatbed lorries. Picture: Ray Saysell

South Wales Argus: Picture: Ashley James Davies

Hundreds flocked to Abergavenny to see vintage vehicles on display. Picture: Ashley James Davies

South Wales Argus: Picture: Ashley James Davies

The weather this weekend was spectacular for the steam fair. Picture: Ashley James Davies

South Wales Argus: Picture: Ray Saysell

Dancers entertain the crowds. Picture: Ray Saysell

South Wales Argus: Picture: Ray Saysell

Abergavenny steam rally. Picture: Ray Saysell