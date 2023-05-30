CROWDS flocked to Abergavenny over the bank holiday weekend to enjoy the town's popular annual steam fair.
They were treated to some breathe-taking displays of action in the show ring, along with a great selection of steam vehicles and other classic lorries, buses and cars.
Members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club were there to capture some of the action.
A double-decker bus and Bedford lorry on display. Picture: Ray Saysell
Vintage flatbed lorries. Picture: Ray Saysell
Hundreds flocked to Abergavenny to see vintage vehicles on display. Picture: Ashley James Davies
The weather this weekend was spectacular for the steam fair. Picture: Ashley James Davies
Dancers entertain the crowds. Picture: Ray Saysell
Abergavenny steam rally. Picture: Ray Saysell
