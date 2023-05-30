THE sun shone on the 'small festival with big ideas' in Monmouthshire this weekend, attracting hundreds of people over its three days.
Devauden Festival is run entirely by the community and has come a long way since it was launched in 2010 by village resident Jeremy Horton as a way of raising funds for the village hall.
It has now been recognised by the Welsh government through Event Wales.
This year the festival was staged over three days and included a live music from new, emerging and established artists, many of whom are home grown in Wales, with five performance areas.
There were also craft and charity stalls, children’s entertainment and food outlets and bars.
All profits go the Hood Memorial Hall charity which manages the village hall and runs a wide range of community activities throughout the year.
Rusty Shackle, from Caldicot, on stage at Devauden Music Festival. Picture: David Chamberlain
Tobias Roberston on stage at Devauden Music Festival. Picture: David Chamberlain
A Mari Lwyd at Devauden Music Festival. Picture: David Chamberlain
Dancers on stage at Devauden Music Festival. Picture: David Chamberlain
Rusty Shackle, from Caldicot, on stage at Devauden Music Festival. Picture: David Chamberlain
A tribute to Chepstow's baked potato at Devauden Music Festival. Picture: Newsquest
Stalls at Devauden Music Festival. Picture: Newsquest
