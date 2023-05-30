Lloyds Bank, in the town's Manor Way, is expected to be open as normal on Wednesday, May 31.

Following local reports the branch and cash machine at the site were both affected by a power cut, a spokesperson for Lloyds Bank told the Argus: "Our Chepstow branch was affected by a power supply issue outside of the branch, which meant the branch had to close temporarily.

"We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused and the branch has now re-opened."

News of the closure was met with anger on social media.

One person, commenting on a local community news page on Facebook, said it was "the third time I've been caught out by this" and asked why Lloyds didn't "announced it on social media or text us when they're closed".