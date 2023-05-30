Tiny Rebel is due to hold this year’s edition of Rebel Fest at its Rogerstone brewery between June 30 and July 2.

But Newport council’s licensing committee will meet on Wednesday to determine how late the organisers can sell booze and play music.

Described as a weekend featuring “epic” music “to keep you moving until the very end”, the festival will feature three days of live performers and DJs, as well as brewery tours, food and drinks, and activities including circus workshops.

But council documents show the planned event had sparked concerns, from neighbours, the police, and council officers, that the surrounding community could be hit with noise disruption and other problems.

The council’s “noise and neighbourhood” team challenged the brewery’s bid to apply for an extended licence for the festival because “the requested hours may cause nuisance to nearby residential properties”.

“Unfortunately a significant number of complaints were received in relation to the 2022 Rebel Fest which was held under reduced hours, and with a smaller capacity,” the team added.

Gwent Police objected on the grounds of public safety and of the preventing crime and disorder, arguing shorter hours for the sale of alcohol “will enable a quieter atmosphere for nearby residents, as well as reduce the likelihood of any potential public order offences taking place”.

Several neighbours have also called on the council not to extend the operating hours for this year’s event.

One said: “Last year the noise was unbearable and I had the police and council round my house to monitor the noise level. I am dreading the lack of sleep and constant noise headaches that I will get, the same as last year.”

Another suggested residents hadn’t been given a chance to share their views on the event.

“Last year was unbelievably loud and disruptive to our living environment,” she said. “There were multiple complaints made by the residents of Bethesda Rise - yet this has been approved again without even consulting us. It really does beggar belief.

“A flyer telling us of the event does not equate to consultation.”

Council documents show the organisers of the festival have “agreed to the conditions” put forward by the committee, “including the revised licensing hours for the event”.

This means live music at this year’s Rebel Fest is expected to finish at an earlier time of 10.30pm.

Alcohol sales will continue until 11pm.

The council committee is expected to approve the recommendations at a meeting on Wednesday.