Robber Daniel Rowlands, 37 and from Crosskeys, breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on Friday, April 2.

Rowlands had received a prison sentence of 10 years for robbery, at Cardiff Crown Court back in 2015.

Due to the fact that Rowlands has breached his licence conditions, he has now been recalled to prison.

Help Gwent Police find convicted robber Daniel Rowlands from Crosskeys

"If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting log 2300166956, or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter," a police spokesperson said.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."