Major high street brands including Barclays Bank, HSBC and Lloyds Pharmacy will be closing branches across south Wales including in Newport, Penarth and Ebbw Vale.

Here is a list of all the closures taking place across south Wales in June 2023:

Find out if any major stores will be closing in your area in June. (Image: PA)

Barclays Bank

Barclays announced recently it would be shutting a further 15 stores in 2023, taking its total number of closures for the year to 110.

According to consumer group Which?, as it stands by the end of 2023, Barclays will have closed 1,070 bank branches since 2015.

Last year, Barclays closed 184 branches – the second highest of all the major banks, behind only Lloyds Banking Group (which includes Bank of Scotland, Halifax and Lloyds Bank) which shut 186 sites.

Barclays said the decision to close more stores was due to a significant change in customer behaviour, with more people choosing to bank online.

The bank has already closed 41 stores so far in 2023 and plans to shut a further 27 next month alone.

Three of these will be in south Wales.

The Barclays branches closing across Wales in June are:

47 High Street, Merthyr Tydfil – June 14

10 Bethcar Street, Ebbw Vale – June 9

46 Rhosmaen Street, Llandeilo – June 23

38/42 High Street, Mold – June 30

Lloyds Pharmacy

According to The Sun, there are three Lloyds Pharmacy closures taking place in June.

The pharmacy in Sainsbury's in Newport will be one of them, shutting its doors for the final time on Tuesday, June 13.

The three Lloyds Pharmacy closures in June are:

Sainsbury's Peak Drive, Allenton, Derby - TBC (early June)

Sainsbury's Rother Way, Chesterfield - June 13

Sainsbury's Newport - June 13

HSBC will be closing three stores in south Wales in June 2023. (Image: PA)

HSBC

HSBC is set to close 114 branches in 2023.

The major high street bank has already closed 31 branches this year and a further six stores shut their doors for good today (May 30).

In June, HSBC is set to close 24 branches across the UK with three of those stores located in south Wales.

The three HSBC branches closing in south Wales in June are:

Chepstow - June 6

Penarth - June 13

Pontypool - June 27

Lloyds Bank

Lloyds has revealed it will shut 23 sites this year.

In June, there will be six closures with the Newport branch being among them.

The Lloyds Bank in Newport will close on Tuesday, June 13.

Iceland, HSBC and Argos will be among the big names closing stores in the UK in 2023. (Image: PA)

Other high-street brands

Major high-street supermarkets Aldi and Lidl revealed recently locations where they would like to build new stores across the UK including a number of sites in south Wales.

While B&M closed three stores in the UK and opened five in May.

This included the opening of a store in Fforestfach.