DOGS could be banned from sports pitches, play areas and some schools under plans being put forward by councillors.
Further restrictions could also mean that in some areas where dogs will still be allowed, including some cemeteries, they will have to be kept on leads.
Monmouthshire County Council’s scrutiny committee considered the plans in May, having already looked at measures such as requiring anyone walking a dog to carry a bag to collect its poo, as part of strict new rules to be applied across the county.
The council will hold a consultation on the proposals from mid June so members of the public as well as landowners and bodies such as the police will have a two month period to give their opinions on the proposals known as a Public Spaces Protection Order, before the council cabinet makes a decision later in the year.
These are all the areas of Monmouthshire where you could be banned from walking your dog, or be required to keep them on a lead.
Abergavenny
- Swan Meadows play area off Cross Street Abergavenny
- Bailey Park play area, Abergavenny
- Union Road play area, Abergavenny
- Belgrave Park play area, Abergavenny
- Maes Y Llarwydd play area, Abergavenny
- 13 Beaupreu Place play area, Abergavenny
- Underhill playing field play area off Old Hereford Rd, Abergavenny
- Behind 38 Rother Avenue, Abergavenny play area
- 26 Glan Gavenny play area, Abergavenny
- Croesonen Gardens play area Abergavenny
- Bailey Park sports pitches, Abergavenny
- Lower Meadow Aber sports pitches, Abergavenny
- King Henry VIII school and Leisure Centre, Old Hereford Rd, Abergavenny
- Deri View Primary School, St David’s Rd Abergavenny
- Cantref school, Harold Rd Abergavenny
- Our Lady of St Michaels school Pen y Pound, Abergavenny
Lead Only areas
- Skate Park Abergavenny, Old Hereford Rd
- Old Hereford Road Cemetery, Abergavenny
- Linda Vista Gardens, Tudor Street, Abergavenny
- Abergavenny Castle, Castle Street
Caerwent
- Play area rear of 12 Kilpale Close, Caerwent
- Play area 52 Merton Green Caerwent
- Play area 10a Lawrence Crescent, Caerwent
- Play area 1 Green Lane Farm Ash Tree Road, Caerwent
- Trewen sports pitch and play area
- Llanfair Discoed Playing Fields
Lead Only areas
- Caerwent Playing fields and play area at village hall
Caldicot
- Spine footpath play area off Margretts Way, Caldicot
- 21 Clos Ystwyth play area Caldicot
- Birbeck road play area Caldicot
- 2 Heol Trefi play area Caldicot
- Rear of 2 Nedden Court Caldicot – wild play
- Caldicot Castle Country Park children’s play area, Caldicot
- 23 Clos Rheidol play area, Caldicot
- Longfellow Road play area, Caldicot adjacent to Caldicot RFC
- 14 Clos Alwen play area, Caldicot
- 10 Heol Towy play area, Caldicot
- 20 Heol Teifi play area, Caldicot
- 1 Oakley Close play area Caldicot
- Rear of 12 Moorlands View play area
- Caldicot Rugby Club pitches, Longfellow Rd
- Railway View Caldicot play area
- George V playing fields play area
- George V playing fields
- Mill Lane pitches
- Caldicot Castle FC pitches
- Castle Park Primary School
- Dewstow Primary School
- Durand Primary
- Ysgol Gymraeg y Ffin, Sandy Lane, Caldicot
- Caldicot School and Leisure Centre
Lead Only areas
- Caldicot Skate park, Mill Lane
- Caldicot Castle
- Caldicot Castle Country Park Lake
Chepstow
- Bulwark Play Area, Bulwark Road, Chepstow
- Meadow Walk play area
- 12 Pentperry Park play area, Chepstow
- 55 Hardwick Avenue play area, Chepstow
- Play area Castle Dell Park, Chepstow
- 116 Western Avenue play area, Chepstow
- Play area rear of 24 Larkfield Close, Chepstow
- Play area The Danes St Kingsmark Avenue, Chepstow
- Play area 43 Summerhouse Lane, Chepstow
- Play area 21 Garvey Close, Chepstow
- Play area 32 Phoenix Drive, Chepstow
- Play area Woolpitch Wood, Chepstow
- Play area 18 Wallwern Wood, Chepstow
- Play area 15 Castle Wood, Chepstow
- Play area 14 St Lawrence Park (1), Chepstow
- Play area, St Lawrence Park (2), Chepstow
- Play area Alcove Wood, Chepstow
- Play area Bayfield Park, Chepstow
- Play area Bayfield Wood Close (2) Chepstow
- Play area 16 Strongbow Road, Chepstow
- Play area, side of 15 Fisherman’s Walk, Bulwark, Chepstow
- Chepstow AFC Larkfield Chepstow
- Chepstow Rugby Club, Western Ave, Chepstow
- Thornwell AFC football pitch, Chepstow
- Garden City sports pitch Chepstow
- Chepstow School and Leisure Centre
- Pembroke Primary School, Fairfield Rd, Bulwark, Chepstow
- St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary, Bulwark Rd, Chepstow
- The Dell Primary School, Welsh St, Chepstow
- Thornwell Primary School, Thornwell Rd, Chepstow
Lead Only areas
- Piggy’s Hill Skateboard Park, Bulwark Park, Bulwark, Chepstow
- Chepstow Cemetery, Bulwark (both old and new sections)
Crucorney
- Llanvihangel Crucorney Primary School
- Crucorney play area Wern Gifford
Devauden
- Play area 14 Wesley Way, Devauden, Chepstow
Gobion Fawr
- Play area 8 St Davids Cres, Llanddewi Rhydderch
- The Bryn Play Area
- Llanvapley Sports + Social Assoc, off B4233, Llanvapley
Goytre Fawr
- Recreation Ground and play area Goytre (excluding dog walking area)
- Clos Telyn play area, Goytre
- Goytre Primary School
Lead Only areas
- Goytre Community Garden Capel Ed Church
Llanbadoc
- Llanbadoc Island play area, Llanbadoc
- Usk Island play area Usk
- Pocket park play area, Little Mill
- Glascoed Common play area Glascoed, Usk
- Cae Melin play area Little Mill
- Usk Island sports pitch
Llanelly
- Clydach Recreation Ground play area
- Play area at Llanelly Hill playing fields
- Play area at Penllwyn open space Llanelly Hill
- Gilwern sports pitches, MUGA and play area
- Clydach AFC sports pitch
- Gilwern Primary school
Lead Only areas
- Llanelly Cemetery, Gilwern
- Gilwern recreation ground
- Clydach recreation ground
Llanfoist Fawr
- Play area at 47 Thomas Hill Close, Abergavenny
- Play area at 6 St Faith’s Close, Abergavenny
- Play area at rear of 10 Maeshyfryd Govilon
- King George V Field, Govilon
- Centenary Field, Llanfoist
- Owain Glyndwr Field, Llanellen
- Llanfoist Fawr Primary School
Lead Only areas
- Llanfoist Cemetery, Abergavenny
Llangybi
- Play area at 13 St Cybi Avenue Llangybi
Llantilio Pertholey
- Llantilio Pertholey
- Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni, St Davids Rd, Abergavenny
- Play area rear of 104 Dan Y Deri Abergavenny
- Play area rear of 30 Danyderi Abergavenny
Magor and Undy
- Play area 12 Rockfield View, Undy
- Play area 18 Cowlease Magor
- Play area Redwick Road Magor
- Play area 12 Windsor Park, Magor
- Play area 25 Manor Chase, Undy
- Play area 3 Windsor Close Magor
- Play area Kensington Park, Magor
- Play area at Undy football club Undy
- Sports pitches at Undy football club Undy
- Sycamore Play area – next to Magor Church of wales school
- Play area Mill Reen Magor/ Rear 39 Cowleaze Magor
- Play area Elm Avenue Undy/ 10 Yew tree Close
- Magor CIW School, Sycamore sports Field
- Magor CiW School
- Undy Primary
Lead Only areas
- Undy AFC (other parts of site not pitches or play area)
Mitchel Troy
- Mitchel Troy play area
Monmouth
- Play area at Chippenham Mead, Monmouth
- Play area at Monnow Keep, Monmouth
- Play area at Troy Gardens, Monmouth
- Play area at 25 Cornwallis Way Rockfield Estate, Monmouth
- Play area at Tudor Road Wyesham Monmouth
- Play area at Woodland View Wyesham, Monmouth
- Play area at Hendre Close Monmouth
- Play area rear of 49 Kings Fee playing field Monmouth
- Play area at 21 Oaklands Dive, Rockfield Monmouth
- Play area at 17 Willow Drive, Rockfield, Monmouth
- Play area 19 Maple Drive, Rockfield, Monmouth
- Play area 5 Jordan Way, Rockfield, Monmouth
- Play area at Carbonne Close, Monmouth
- Play area at 17 Goldwire Lane, Monmouth
- Play area at 17 Cornpoppy Avenue, Rockfield Monmouth
- Play area next to Osbaston Infants school, Monmouth
- Sports pitches at Chippenham Mead
- Rockfield sports pitch
- Football pitch Tudor Rd Wyesham
- Kymin View Primary
- Overmonnow School
- Osbaston Primary school
- Monmouth Comprehensive school and leisure centre
Lead Only areas
- Monmouth Cemetery, Osbaston
Portskewett
- Play area rear of 2 Walker flats Sudbrook
- Archbishop Rowan Williams Primary
Lead Only areas
- Quest Field play area and benches
Raglan
- Play area Prince Charles Rd Raglan
- Raglan Primary School, Station Rd
Rogiet
- Rogiet Play Area 30 West Way, Rogiet
- Play area 20 Yew Tree Rise Rogiet
- Play area Barn Owl Road, Rogiet
- Play area 2 Buzzard Close Rogiet
- Rogiet Playing Field, sports pitch
- MUGA at playing field Rogiet
- Rogiet Primary School
- Play area 11 Poplar Close, Rogiet
St Arvans
- St Arvans King George V play area
Shirenewton
- Shirenewton, Playgroup Nature Garden and Play Area
- Shirenewton Primary School
Skenfrith
- Cross Ash Primary School
Trellech
- Llanishen play area, by village hall, Llanishen
- Play area 2 Roman Way, Trellech
- Trellech Primary
Usk
- Play area Maryport Street Usk
- Play area 13 Trelawny Close Usk
- Play area Silure View, Usk
- Play area Blestium Drive, Usk
- Usk Church in Wales School
Whitecastle
Lead Only areas
- Llanvihangel Ystern Llewern Churchyard
Wye Valley
- Play area Old Station Tintern
- Play area Llandogo, Holmfield Drive, Llandogo
- Play area at 2 Sylan View Tintern
- Llandogo Primary school
