Further restrictions could also mean that in some areas where dogs will still be allowed, including some cemeteries, they will have to be kept on leads.

Monmouthshire County Council’s scrutiny committee considered the plans in May, having already looked at measures such as requiring anyone walking a dog to carry a bag to collect its poo, as part of strict new rules to be applied across the county.

The council will hold a consultation on the proposals from mid June so members of the public as well as landowners and bodies such as the police will have a two month period to give their opinions on the proposals known as a Public Spaces Protection Order, before the council cabinet makes a decision later in the year.

These are all the areas of Monmouthshire where you could be banned from walking your dog, or be required to keep them on a lead.

Abergavenny Castle is one of the areas where dogs could have to be kept on leads. (Image: Monmouthshire County Council planning file)

Abergavenny

Swan Meadows play area off Cross Street Abergavenny

Bailey Park play area, Abergavenny

Union Road play area, Abergavenny

Belgrave Park play area, Abergavenny

Maes Y Llarwydd play area, Abergavenny

13 Beaupreu Place play area, Abergavenny

Underhill playing field play area off Old Hereford Rd, Abergavenny

Behind 38 Rother Avenue, Abergavenny play area

26 Glan Gavenny play area, Abergavenny

Croesonen Gardens play area Abergavenny

Bailey Park sports pitches, Abergavenny

Lower Meadow Aber sports pitches, Abergavenny

King Henry VIII school and Leisure Centre, Old Hereford Rd, Abergavenny

Deri View Primary School, St David’s Rd Abergavenny

Cantref school, Harold Rd Abergavenny

Our Lady of St Michaels school Pen y Pound, Abergavenny

Lead Only areas

Skate Park Abergavenny, Old Hereford Rd

Old Hereford Road Cemetery, Abergavenny

Linda Vista Gardens, Tudor Street, Abergavenny

Abergavenny Castle, Castle Street

Caerwent

Play area rear of 12 Kilpale Close, Caerwent

Play area 52 Merton Green Caerwent

Play area 10a Lawrence Crescent, Caerwent

Play area 1 Green Lane Farm Ash Tree Road, Caerwent

Trewen sports pitch and play area

Llanfair Discoed Playing Fields

Lead Only areas

Caerwent Playing fields and play area at village hall

Caldicot

Spine footpath play area off Margretts Way, Caldicot

21 Clos Ystwyth play area Caldicot

Birbeck road play area Caldicot

2 Heol Trefi play area Caldicot

Rear of 2 Nedden Court Caldicot – wild play

Caldicot Castle Country Park children’s play area, Caldicot

23 Clos Rheidol play area, Caldicot

Longfellow Road play area, Caldicot adjacent to Caldicot RFC

14 Clos Alwen play area, Caldicot

10 Heol Towy play area, Caldicot

20 Heol Teifi play area, Caldicot

1 Oakley Close play area Caldicot

Rear of 12 Moorlands View play area

Caldicot Rugby Club pitches, Longfellow Rd

Railway View Caldicot play area

George V playing fields play area

George V playing fields

Mill Lane pitches

Caldicot Castle FC pitches

Castle Park Primary School

Dewstow Primary School

Durand Primary

Ysgol Gymraeg y Ffin, Sandy Lane, Caldicot

Caldicot School and Leisure Centre

Lead Only areas

Caldicot Skate park, Mill Lane

Caldicot Castle

Caldicot Castle Country Park Lake

Dogs could be banned from Caldicot RFC's pitches. (Image: Google Streetview)

Chepstow

Bulwark Play Area, Bulwark Road, Chepstow

Meadow Walk play area

12 Pentperry Park play area, Chepstow

55 Hardwick Avenue play area, Chepstow

Play area Castle Dell Park, Chepstow

116 Western Avenue play area, Chepstow

Play area rear of 24 Larkfield Close, Chepstow

Play area The Danes St Kingsmark Avenue, Chepstow

Play area 43 Summerhouse Lane, Chepstow

Play area 21 Garvey Close, Chepstow

Play area 32 Phoenix Drive, Chepstow

Play area Woolpitch Wood, Chepstow

Play area 18 Wallwern Wood, Chepstow

Play area 15 Castle Wood, Chepstow

Play area 14 St Lawrence Park (1), Chepstow

Play area, St Lawrence Park (2), Chepstow

Play area Alcove Wood, Chepstow

Play area Bayfield Park, Chepstow

Play area Bayfield Wood Close (2) Chepstow

Play area 16 Strongbow Road, Chepstow

Play area, side of 15 Fisherman’s Walk, Bulwark, Chepstow

Chepstow AFC Larkfield Chepstow

Chepstow Rugby Club, Western Ave, Chepstow

Thornwell AFC football pitch, Chepstow

Garden City sports pitch Chepstow

Chepstow School and Leisure Centre

Pembroke Primary School, Fairfield Rd, Bulwark, Chepstow

St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary, Bulwark Rd, Chepstow

The Dell Primary School, Welsh St, Chepstow

Thornwell Primary School, Thornwell Rd, Chepstow

Lead Only areas

Piggy’s Hill Skateboard Park, Bulwark Park, Bulwark, Chepstow

Chepstow Cemetery, Bulwark (both old and new sections)

A number of schools, including The Dell Primary in Chepstow, are listed as potential dog exclusion areas. (Image: Google Streetview)

Crucorney

Llanvihangel Crucorney Primary School

Crucorney play area Wern Gifford

Devauden

Play area 14 Wesley Way, Devauden, Chepstow

Gobion Fawr

Play area 8 St Davids Cres, Llanddewi Rhydderch

The Bryn Play Area

Llanvapley Sports + Social Assoc, off B4233, Llanvapley

Goytre Fawr

Recreation Ground and play area Goytre (excluding dog walking area)

Clos Telyn play area, Goytre

Goytre Primary School

Lead Only areas

Goytre Community Garden Capel Ed Church

Llanbadoc

Llanbadoc Island play area, Llanbadoc

Usk Island play area Usk

Pocket park play area, Little Mill

Glascoed Common play area Glascoed, Usk

Cae Melin play area Little Mill

Usk Island sports pitch

Llanelly

Clydach Recreation Ground play area

Play area at Llanelly Hill playing fields

Play area at Penllwyn open space Llanelly Hill

Gilwern sports pitches, MUGA and play area

Clydach AFC sports pitch

Gilwern Primary school

Lead Only areas

Llanelly Cemetery, Gilwern

Gilwern recreation ground

Clydach recreation ground

Llanfoist Fawr

Play area at 47 Thomas Hill Close, Abergavenny

Play area at 6 St Faith’s Close, Abergavenny

Play area at rear of 10 Maeshyfryd Govilon

King George V Field, Govilon

Centenary Field, Llanfoist

Owain Glyndwr Field, Llanellen

Llanfoist Fawr Primary School

Lead Only areas

Llanfoist Cemetery, Abergavenny

Llangybi

Play area at 13 St Cybi Avenue Llangybi

Llantilio Pertholey

Llantilio Pertholey

Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni, St Davids Rd, Abergavenny

Play area rear of 104 Dan Y Deri Abergavenny

Play area rear of 30 Danyderi Abergavenny

Play areas, like this one at Undy Football Club, could be out of bounds for dogs. (Image: Google Streetview)

Magor and Undy

Play area 12 Rockfield View, Undy

Play area 18 Cowlease Magor

Play area Redwick Road Magor

Play area 12 Windsor Park, Magor

Play area 25 Manor Chase, Undy

Play area 3 Windsor Close Magor

Play area Kensington Park, Magor

Play area at Undy football club Undy

Sports pitches at Undy football club Undy

Sycamore Play area – next to Magor Church of wales school

Play area Mill Reen Magor/ Rear 39 Cowleaze Magor

Play area Elm Avenue Undy/ 10 Yew tree Close

Magor CIW School, Sycamore sports Field

Magor CiW School

Undy Primary

Lead Only areas

Undy AFC (other parts of site not pitches or play area)

Mitchel Troy

Mitchel Troy play area

Monmouth

Play area at Chippenham Mead, Monmouth

Play area at Monnow Keep, Monmouth

Play area at Troy Gardens, Monmouth

Play area at 25 Cornwallis Way Rockfield Estate, Monmouth

Play area at Tudor Road Wyesham Monmouth

Play area at Woodland View Wyesham, Monmouth

Play area at Hendre Close Monmouth

Play area rear of 49 Kings Fee playing field Monmouth

Play area at 21 Oaklands Dive, Rockfield Monmouth

Play area at 17 Willow Drive, Rockfield, Monmouth

Play area 19 Maple Drive, Rockfield, Monmouth

Play area 5 Jordan Way, Rockfield, Monmouth

Play area at Carbonne Close, Monmouth

Play area at 17 Goldwire Lane, Monmouth

Play area at 17 Cornpoppy Avenue, Rockfield Monmouth

Play area next to Osbaston Infants school, Monmouth

Sports pitches at Chippenham Mead

Rockfield sports pitch

Football pitch Tudor Rd Wyesham

Kymin View Primary

Overmonnow School

Osbaston Primary school

Monmouth Comprehensive school and leisure centre

Lead Only areas

Monmouth Cemetery, Osbaston

Signs asking that dogs be kept on leads, on off sports pitches, are already in place at Monmouth's Chippenham Meads playing fields but the pets could be banned from the area. (Image: Google Streetview)

Portskewett

Play area rear of 2 Walker flats Sudbrook

Archbishop Rowan Williams Primary

Lead Only areas

Quest Field play area and benches

Raglan

Play area Prince Charles Rd Raglan

Raglan Primary School, Station Rd

Rogiet

Rogiet Play Area 30 West Way, Rogiet

Play area 20 Yew Tree Rise Rogiet

Play area Barn Owl Road, Rogiet

Play area 2 Buzzard Close Rogiet

Rogiet Playing Field, sports pitch

MUGA at playing field Rogiet

Rogiet Primary School

Play area 11 Poplar Close, Rogiet

St Arvans

St Arvans King George V play area

Shirenewton

Shirenewton, Playgroup Nature Garden and Play Area

Shirenewton Primary School

Skenfrith

Cross Ash Primary School

Trellech

Llanishen play area, by village hall, Llanishen

Play area 2 Roman Way, Trellech

Trellech Primary

The play area at Llanishen Village Hall, Trellech. (Image: Google Streetview)

Usk

Play area Maryport Street Usk

Play area 13 Trelawny Close Usk

Play area Silure View, Usk

Play area Blestium Drive, Usk

Usk Church in Wales School

Whitecastle

Lead Only areas

Llanvihangel Ystern Llewern Churchyard

Wye Valley