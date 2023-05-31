JESSICA BISHOP, 31, of Nash Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR at the Pont Ebbw roundabout on November 27, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SASHA JONES, 25, of Snatchwood Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Newport Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran on November 29, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SARAH HEARD, 42, The Circle, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEE ANTHONY BRICKELL, 44, of Edinburgh Close, Cwmbran must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Ty Gwyn Way on November 22, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

PAUL BROWN, 55, of St Fagans Street, Caerphilly must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach on November 24, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARC CREESE, 39, of Elgam Avenue, Blaenavon must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on November 26, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SHAWN EDWARD ENOS, 37, of Claremont, Newport must pay £315 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on November 22, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KELLEY GRAHAM, 38, of Brynhyfryd, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £179 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Llantarnam Road on November 22, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

PIERRE GWET MBEM, 56, of Market Square, Brynmawr must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on December 11, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MATTHEW LLOYD STARMORE, 43, of Pen Y Pound, Abergavenny must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 79mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on February 10.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SIMON MARK PARSON, 36, of Stokes Drive, Ponthir, Cwmbran must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on an unclassified road between the Usk bridge to Caerleon and Llangybi on December 2, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.