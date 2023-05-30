Mel B, or Scary Spice as she is known in the famous British pop group, teased something from the Spice Girls was coming "pretty soon".

During an interview about a new season of the Drag talent show Queen of the Universe - which is hosted by Graham Norton - she joked about being on the lookout for a new member of the Spice Girls.

She said: "I like giving a bit of a dig to my girls, I'm going to replace you, not that I ever would or ever could."

Before adding: "We are going to be doing some stuff, all five of us, pretty soon which is going to be announced."

The last time al five of the Spice Girls performed together was at the 2012 London Olympics. (Image: PA)

The last time the Spice Girls reunited for a tour was in 2019, but that was only with four of them - Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Melanie C and Emma Bunton, with Victoria Beckham not a part of it.

The last time all five performed together was at the 2012 Olympics in London.

The interviewer added: "I think we love it don't we, we like to think there is always a Spice Girls tour just around the corner".

To which Mel B said: "There will be if I have anything to do with it."