A LORRY driver from Caldicot has slammed the decision to divert HGVs via Tewkesbury while roadworks are carried out on the M4 as "ludicrous".
Emily Burnard drvies class-1 15-foot lorries.
She says she has asked Traffic Wales why lorries such as hers are not able to find their way around the diversion through her home town of Caldicot, rather than heading more than 100 miles out of their way.
This question was, she says, met with a Traffic Wales response indicating that diversions "have to use a similar road".
"That's tosh," she said.
"They're unnecessarily diverting us.
"We're timed for the journeys we drive."
Part of the issue appears to be a railway bridge over the A48 between Caerwent and Crick.
According to Mrs Burnard, Traffic Wales have said the bridge is too low for HGVs to pass beneath.
However, due to the road layout under the bridge, she says that the Chepstow-bound carriageway is in fact low enough - with the bridge providing 16 feet of clearance.
The other side only offers 15 feet, which is indeed too low.
A Welsh government spokesperson said: “The diversion is in place to ensure maintenance work is carried out safely and all diversions are suitable for all HGV’s, and all organisations representing the freight industry have been informed.”
M4 and M48 diversions
- Vehicles under 15ft will be diverted towards Chepstow as the M48 from the M4 at Magor to Junction two to Chepstow is also closed
- Lorries, trucks and coaches over 15ft will be diverted to a longer route towards the M50 Gloucestershire and back down the M5.
