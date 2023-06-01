I feel that she, and the Monmouthshire County Council forum she heads, are rather getting the cart before the horse.

It has been clear for a long time that access to the town, and onto the A48, is hampered by the St Lawrence roundabout. It is the major contributive factor to traffic hold ups along with the traffic lights at the Tesco junction.

Councillor Dymock is fortunate that she only goes to Chepstow once a week.

How about folks who have to travel the route daily for employment or simply shopping? What a joy that is.

Then there is the added hazard of driving around the inner town. Welsh Street, High Street, Middle Street, Bridge Street, St Anne's Street, Lower Church Street and the route around St Mary's Church are an utter disgrace.The most suitable vehicle for using any of these would be an all-terrain vehicle.

So that begs the question why would anyone want to come to Chepstow to get their vehicles wrecked, when the only solution from the MCC forum is to promote the use of public transport and improve cycling provision? What do they suggest, we go shopping on bikes, walking or by bus?

Sadly, the loss of footfall, banks, high street retailers, is not peculiar to our town. It has been happening for at least ten years all around the UK and local councils, business associations, government and retail experts are at a loss as how to remedy it.

Let's get the town roads sorted for heaven's sake and maybe move on from there.

Stu Vigus

Chepstow