A MAN has taken to court for fly tipping after he dumped plastic bags full of rubbish in woodland.
Brandon Hoskings, 22, from Newport was prosecuted by the city council after he got rid of the bags near Sterndale Bennett Road in the Ringland area.
The defendant, of Hendre Farm Drive, admitted depositing controlled waste on December 16, 2021.
Hoskings was fined £200 after appearing at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
He was also ordered to pay £150 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel