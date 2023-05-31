Brandon Hoskings, 22, from Newport was prosecuted by the city council after he got rid of the bags near Sterndale Bennett Road in the Ringland area.

The defendant, of Hendre Farm Drive, admitted depositing controlled waste on December 16, 2021.

Hoskings was fined £200 after appearing at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

He was also ordered to pay £150 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.